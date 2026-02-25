Jazz face the Pelicans on 3-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (17-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-40, 13th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake…

New Orleans Pelicans (17-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-40, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to end its three-game slide when the Jazz play New Orleans.

The Jazz are 10-27 in Western Conference games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 4.6.

The Pelicans are 10-26 in conference games. New Orleans is the league leader in inside scoring, averaging 57.6 points per game in the paint this season. Zion Williamson leads the team with 16.0 points per game in the paint.

The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up (14.5). The Jazz average 114.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 125.9 the Jazz give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.8 points for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 114.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Vince Williams Jr.: out for season (acl), Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Pelicans: Yves Missi: day to day (calf), Trey Murphy III: day to day (shoulder), Micah Peavy: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

