Jaren Jackson Jr. brings versatile playmaking skills in push by the Jazz to finish rebuild

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz brought in Jaren Jackson Jr. with an eye on accelerating the franchise’s rebuilding process.

When the Jazz acquired the two-time All-Star in a trade with Memphis on Feb. 3, it sent a clear signal Utah is serious about moving closer to playoff contention next season. The Jazz envision Jackson forming a long-term frontcourt partnership with top scorer Lauri Markkanen that promises to create size and length mismatches against many opponents.

Jackson, who earned NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023, embraces the idea of playing a pivotal role in helping Utah finally make the transition from lottery team to future playoff contender.

“My goal is to come here and win a championship here,” Jackson said before his home debut for Utah against Sacramento on Wednesday. “I don’t really think my mind is geared toward anything else. That’s just kind of the mentality that I have. Then when you look at who we have, I really like what I see.”

Through his first three games since joining the Jazz, Jackson is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while playing 24 minutes per game. He had a team-high 23 points for the Jazz in a 121-93 victory over the Kings. His versatility already seems like an ideal fit for how Utah wants to construct its roster beyond this season.

Jazz coach Will Hardy said he’s eager to find out how pairing Jackson and Markkanen on the court will force opposing teams to adjust to combat their length, size, and individual playmaking abilities.

“The thing I’ve been most interested in – and it’s going to be one we have to continue to explore – is when he and Lauri play together, what are the matchups like?” Hardy said. “Who’s guarding who? What types of players are teams going to put on each of those guys?”

Jackson is already feeling comfortable with the Jazz, despite still being mostly unfamiliar with the playbook.

“This system is a different offense than anything I’ve played in before,” Jackson said. “It’s a system with a lot of movement, especially offensively, and I think I can bring a lot to the table. I’m learning a lot about it. Every day I learn a little bit more.”

His presence has already influenced significant defensive improvement from the Jazz.

In three games with Jackson, Utah is allowing 108 points per game while limiting opponents to 39.2% shooting from the field. Jackson has emerged as a vocal leader on the court, helping younger teammates figure things out quicker defensively.

“The thing I’ve been most impressed with in our short time together is his communication,” Hardy said. “He’s an elite defensive communicator.”

Playing Jackson has required a balancing act for Utah between making progress for the future and retaining a top-eight protected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft. The Jazz have drawn criticism on social media and elsewhere recently after Hardy elected not to play Jackson and Markkanen in the fourth quarter during the team’s recent road games against Orlando and Miami. The duo also did not play in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s blowout win over Sacramento.

Jackson takes his playing time in stride and said his main focus is on making the most out of whatever minutes he gets on the court.

“You just have to make an impact when you’re in the game,” said Jackson, while also noting he’s mentally capable of handling anything thrown at him in his eighth season in the league. “That’s what you have to focus on. If you focus on when you’re not out there, your gonna struggle as a player.”

