Jalen Johnson scores 26 as Hawks rally past Nets 115-104 after 11-point fourth-quarter deficit

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 26 points and 12 rebounds and the Hawks rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Brooklyn 115-104 on Sunday for the Nets fourth straight loss.

CJ McCollum added 16 points and eight rebounds in his first start since joining the Hawks as part of a trade that sent Trae Young to the Wizards. Jock Landale had 17 points in 16 minutes off the bench, knocking down all three of his 3-point shots. Onyeka Okongwu threw down a thunderous slam over Nic Claxton in the third quarter and finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Claxton returned after missing three games with ankle and hip injuries to finish with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Hawks had lost three of their last four home games.

Atlanta trailed 102-91 with 8:01 to play, but closed the game on a 24-2 run as the Nets missed 11 of their final 12 field-goal attempts. They were 0-for-10 from 3-point range in the closing minutes. Johnson had 12 points during the decisive run.

Zaccaharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, came off the bench for just the second time in his career for the Hawks and finished with seven points.

Up next

Nets: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Hawks: Host Washington on Tuesday.

