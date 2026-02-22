Jack Hughes’ golden goal at the Olympics for the US explained

The work by Jack Hughes to create the golden goal in overtime for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics started long before he shot the puck into the net.

MILAN (AP) — The work by Jack Hughes to create the golden goal in overtime for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics started long before he shot the puck into the net.

After Connor McDavid was unable to finish his scoring chance early in the three-on-three overtime, Hughes collected the puck behind his own net at the other end of the rink, and Zach Werenski knew he had something bubbling.

“Kind of a weird play,” Werenski said. “They had a chance, so usually when that happens in three-on-three, you can kind of take advantage of that and go the other way.”

Hughes had a little give and go with Werenski. Canada’s Cale Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, had a chance to break it up early and couldn’t poke the puck away.

“I was kind of in a tough spot there,” Makar said. “I saw the puck bounce, and unfortunately it’s either you back it up and live to fight another day or try and make a play on it. But if you don’t get the puck, you’ve got to get the man and unfortunately I didn’t get both. Just couldn’t get back.”

Hughes followed Werenski up the ice. Werenski went right at Nathan MacKinnon, banking the puck off the 2023-24 NHL MVP.

“It happened quick,” Werenski said. “I really didn’t see much. It was kind of a broken play. I know we had three guys up in the rush. I think it hit off MacKinnon’s skate and came back to me.”

But Werenski also knew Hughes was coming and turned around.

“I kind of just saw a white jersey on the far ice and just tried to throw it over there as quick as I could,” Werenski said. “I got it to the right guy. He’s been hot all tournament.”

Hughes just needed to make sure he didn’t miss the net, something Canada did a lot in regulation. He instead fired it past goaltender Jordan Binnington, who had been solid throughout the tournament and again in the gold medal game.

“Overtime, anything can happen,” Hughes said. “Who’s going to make the first mistake? Just a good play by Larks and Z getting up the ice. Obviously, Z found me.”

Hughes’ goal came four days after Megan Keller also scored in OT to win gold for the U.S. on the women’s side. This is the first time the U.S. has won men’s and women’s hockey titles at the same Olympics.

Captain Auston Matthews enjoyed a lot about the tournament, but there’s one top highlight that stands out.

“When Jack scored,” Matthews said. “That that moment’s going to stick with me for a very, very long time.”

