CIAA tournament brings ‘homecoming’ vibe back to Baltimore

Fayetteville State University's Isaiah Ray (14), Koraan Clemonts (1) and teammates celebrate after defeating Virginia Union University in the CIAA men's championship NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Baltimore. Fayetteville State University won 65-62. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) Fayetteville State University's Isaiah Ray (14), Koraan Clemonts (1) and teammates celebrate after defeating Virginia Union University in the CIAA men's championship NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Baltimore. Fayetteville State University won 65-62. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) March Madness is less than a month away, but before you start your brackets, another college basketball tournament is in the spotlight in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s first and oldest historically Black athletic conference, will host its men’s and women’s tournaments from Feb. 24-28 at the CFG Arena.

Regarded as the March Madness for historically Black colleges, the CIAA Tournament makes its return after the conference signed a new deal to stay in the Charm City though 2029.

“There’s just organic alignment that Baltimore has with the CIAA that allows us to execute and deliver a pretty amazing and big event,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams told WTOP.

The tournament was held in Charlotte, North Carolina, for over a decade before moving to Baltimore in 2021. Last year’s event generated $27.4 million for the city in its five-day run.

All 12 of the conference’s men’s and women’s basketball teams play in the tournament during the weeklong festivities, with 22 games played. McWilliams said historically, the tournament provides a chance for all its member schools to win, even teams having a tough season.

However, according to McWilliams, the CIAA Tournament lives by three mantras: “food, parties and basketball.”

“You go and have a good time. You go eat, but you all come watch the games,” she said.

The event celebrates the athletes, but parties and other attractions bring a festive atmosphere that brings alumni and students together. McWilliams said she knows fans come up from Virginia to take part in the experience the tournament brings.

“You’re not just coming to see great basketball, you’re really coming to a homecoming,” she said.

McWilliams said her goal is to have 11,000 people in the arena during the final days of the tournament and a packed venue for Saturday’s finals. To help attract fans, there will be a free fan fest along with performances and step shows.

The conference also provided non-sporting attractions during the week as part of the festivities, giving everyone an option to participate in. Its student athletes will tour the Under Armour headquarters and participate in a leadership summit. There will also be a community day, where 500 pairs of shoes will be donated to area middle schools.

The conference is also hosting a high school education day for students to learn more about preparing for college and a career expo for those looking to meet with future employers.

“I’m so grateful that we just don’t stick to the norm. We are really intentional about everyone having a place in the CIAA,” she said. “No matter if you’re a newborn or a seasoned adult, you can find something to do.”

Bowie State University is the D.C. region’s closest CIAA member school. However, McWilliams welcomes alumni of all D.C.-area colleges to the tournament and celebrate the culture the tournament brings.

“It’s just special for everyone who comes, even if you didn’t go to a CIAA school,” she said. “It just doesn’t matter to us. We want you to enjoy our family.”

Tickets are available online on the CIAA Tournament’s website. Those planning to attend are being asked to take the Charm City Circulator bus for free due to multiple lane closures near the arena.

