Italian derby between Roma and Bologna drawn in Europa League round of 16. Aston Villa gets Lille

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — An Italian derby between Roma and Bologna was drawn Friday in the Europa League round of 16, taking another Serie A team out of contention after a tough week for its clubs.

It gets no easier for the winner of the two-leg series played March 12 and 19 because the next opponent in the quarterfinals will be Aston Villa or Lille.

Their strong half of the draw bracket also includes the round of 16 pairings Stuttgart vs. Porto and Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland.

Italian soccer had Inter Milan and Juventus exit the Champions League this week against lower-ranked opponents, leaving only Atalanta representing Serie A in the round of 16 which has six English clubs.

Atalanta was drawn Friday against Bayern Munich.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini won the Europa League two years ago with Atalanta.

The new Europa League format launched last season — with 36 teams in a single-standings league format, then a tennis-style knockout bracket — now lets teams from the same country meet at any point in the knockout phase.

Previously, national derbies were possible only from the quarterfinals.

The upper half of the Europa League bracket includes both Spanish clubs. Celta Vigo hosts the first leg against Lyon, and Real Betis travels first to face Panathinaikos.

The winner of Celta vs. Lyon will advance to a quarterfinal against Genk or Freiburg.

Ferencvaros or Braga awaits the winner of the Panathinaikos-Betis games.

Friday’s draw set the Europa League bracket through to the May 20 final at the home stadium of Besiktas in Istanbul.

