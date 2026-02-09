Italian biathlon coach returns to his hometown to guide US team in pursuit of Olympic medals

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — U.S. Biathlon head coach Armin Auchentaller learned to cross-country ski on the trails that weave through…

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — U.S. Biathlon head coach Armin Auchentaller learned to cross-country ski on the trails that weave through the thick forests lining the Antholz valley in Northern Italy. Before he was even born, his father helped plan and build the region’s first biathlon range, which would go on to become one of the most legendary arenas in the world.

“I basically grew up at the venue,” Auchentaller said of the Südtirol Arena Alto Adige, site of biathlon competitions during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. “I raced and trained on this venue from childhood, and I still ski those slopes today with the same fun and excitement I had back then.”

Auchentaller, 54, has returned to his hometown to guide the U.S. biathlon team as they attempt to secure their first Olympic medal in the sport.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have something as big as the Olympics come to a small town like the one I live in,” Auchentaller told The Associated Press. “You grow up thinking events like that only happen in huge cities, far away — so seeing the Olympic Games come to Antholz feels almost unreal.”

His experience at the venue is invaluable for the U.S. team.

“Our coach lives literally five minutes down the road, so he has been at this venue basically his entire life and that in itself gives us an advantage at knowing the shooting range, knowing the course, how one moves through a shooting range obviously is super important. That can really make or break a race,” two-time Olympic U.S. biathlete Joanne Reid said during a team press conference from Anterselva on Wednesday.

The Antholz valley hosted its first international biathlon race in 1971 and went on to become an annual stop on the International Biathlon Union World Cup circuit. It’s also a frequent host for World Championship events.

Many of Italy’s greats, including Dorothea Wierer — the country’s most decorated biathlete — are from the Anterselva region. Auchentaller’s daughter, Hannah, is a member of the Italian national team and was with Wierer on the relay team that won gold at the 2023 World Championships.

Auchentaller coached biathlon and cross-country skiing locally before joining the U.S. biathlon program in 2009. He coached the U.S. team until 2014 when he moved to the Swiss women’s biathlon team. He returned to the U.S. team in 2018, first with the women and now as head coach for both men and women.

His family continues to be heavily involved in biathlon and cross-country skiing in the Antholz valley. Auchentaller owns a stone-grinding machine used to prepare ski bases for maximum glide. His father has been grinding skis since the 1990s, and Auchentaller tests those grinds for the best performance, he said.

“It’s a great combination, his experience and precision paired with my on-snow testing and feedback,” he said.

The U.S. biathlon wax technicians have also developed venue-specific stone grinds for the Antholz trails, he said.

“Every session provides more data, more experience, and more confidence,” he said. “When skis, grinds, and waxes are perfectly dialed in, athletes can trust their equipment completely — and that trust makes a huge difference on the snow.”

He brings the U.S. team to Antholz often, knowing it provides the best possible training, especially in the run-up to the Olympics.

“I know every corner, every transition, every uphill and downhill — in every type of snow and weather condition you can imagine,” he said. “All of that knowledge helps me guide the team so they can perform at their best, both on the trails and on the range.”

He also secured a comfortable setting for the team during the Games.

“We’ll have our own house in Antholz, with our own Italian chef dedicated just to the team,” he said. “We’ve been working with him for a couple of years now, so he knows exactly what each athlete likes and is able to adapt meals to their individual preferences. Having that familiarity and consistency will make it much easier for the athletes to get the nourishment they need.”

Above all, Auchentaller’s coaching style, his mild manner and easy smile, put the athletes at ease so they can do their best.

“Positive self-talk, simplicity, and focus on the fundamentals” are key, he said. “Bringing the team to my hometown to perform on the world’s biggest stage is about sharing that mindset, helping the athletes trust themselves, and creating an environment where they can perform at their best while enjoying the journey.”

