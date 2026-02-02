Italian biathlete Passler suspended ahead of Winter Olympics for positive doping test

ROME (AP) — Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler tested positive for doping and was provisionally suspended Monday from competing in her…

ROME (AP) — Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler tested positive for doping and was provisionally suspended Monday from competing in her hometown at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Italy’s anti-doping agency said Passler tested positive for letrozole in an out-of-competition sample ahead of the Olympics that open Friday. The sample was taken outside the official Games-time testing program.

Letrozole can be used in the treatment of breast cancer and also control the effects of steroid use.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said it was looking into the matter.

“The federation has already started investigating the incident these past few hours, intending to support its athlete in all the appropriate places,” FISI president Flavio Roda said in a statement.

“It is essential that we get to the bottom of the matter to clear up any misunderstanding that could heavily affect Rebecca’s career and the federal image.”

FISI, which said the test was carried out on Jan. 26, added it “has always fought in every way against the use of prohibited substances during sports and does so by educating its athletes, from a very young age, to practice sports in compliance with the rules and with maximum correctness.”

The 24-year-old Passler was due to compete in biathlon in Anterselva, starting Sunday with the mixed team relay. She has yet to win a medal at a major championships.

Her uncle, Johann Passler, is an Olympic medalist in biathlon. He took bronzes in the men’s individual and relay events at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games.

The Biathlon Integrity Unit said in a statement the disciplinary case will be managed by the Italian anti-doping agency.

