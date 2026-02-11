Indiana visits Brooklyn following overtime win against New York

Indiana Pacers (14-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-37, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday,…

Indiana Pacers (14-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-37, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Brooklyn Nets following the Pacers’ 137-134 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

The Nets are 11-21 in conference play. Brooklyn is 10-25 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers are 10-26 in conference games. Indiana has a 4-23 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nets average 107.6 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 118.8 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Nets give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 6 the Nets won 112-103 led by 32 points from Michael Porter Jr., while Pascal Siakam scored 23 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Nic Claxton is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle), Nic Claxton: day to day (hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out (knee).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Jarace Walker: day to day (illness), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

