How to Bet the Super Bowl in California: Make Predictions With These Apps

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in California before the game kicks off on Sunday. There's just one thing — sports betting is not legal in California, but there are alternatives available in the state thanks to the recent emergence of prediction markets.

New players can sign up with prediction markets like Kalshi, Novig, Underdog Predict, Crypto and OG. From there, make predictions and trades on Seahawks-Patriots to start locking in the best bonuses.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California: Make Seahawks vs. Patriots Predictions

There is no way to download a sportsbook app and place a bet in California. However, new users in the state have access to prediction markets. There is no shortage of options on prediction markets for the Super Bowl. Check out the spread, total points, player props and Super Bowl MVP markets. There should be something for every football fan.

Make picks on the Seahawks or Patriots to win the game. Sam Darnold is playing the best football of his career, but Drake Maye and the Patriots always seem to find a way in the fourth quarter. Seattle’s defense has been dominant all season long. This will be the best defense Maye and the Patriots face all season long. Football fans in California can start making predictions on the Super Bowl with these new promos.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Super Bowl Bonus







New players can sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and secure a $10 Super Bowl bonus. Set up a new account and make $100 worth of trades. That will be enough to unlock this bonus. Make predictions on everything from the Super Bowl MVP to alternate spreads.

Claim $100 Bonus With Novig Promo Code WTOP







Gear up for Seahawks vs. Patriots by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP. New players who take advantage of this offer will receive a 10% discount on their first prediction. New users can gain a discount of up to $100 with this welcome bonus.

Sign Up With Underdog Predict for Super Bowl LX







There is no sign-up bonus available on Underdog Predict, but players can sign up and start making predictions today. Make predictions on your favorite teams, players and events. The Super Bowl is only one of the available markets on Underdog Predict.

Crypto Offers $50 in Cro for Seahawks-Patriots Predictions







Crypto is offering $50 in Cro for new customers this weekend. This is an opportunity for players to sign up and start locking in bonuses before the Super Bowl. Instead of rolling the dice on the big game, new users will have access to this welcome bonus on Crypto.

Super Bowl Promo: OG Unlocks $100 in Bonuses







New players who sign up with OG will have access to $100 in bonuses this weekend. This promo will unlock five 100% profit boosts for the big game. From there, make predictions on Darnold to win Super Bowl MVP or any other available market. Find the right option for the game and start locking in predictions.