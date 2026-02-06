Hornets play the Hawks, seek 9th straight win

Charlotte Hornets (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30…

Charlotte Hornets (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Hornets take on Atlanta.

The Hawks are 5-3 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a 6-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 6-4 against the rest of their division. Charlotte is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 133-126 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 28 points, and Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ball is shooting 40.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Hornets: 9-1, averaging 112.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (dental), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

Hornets: Coby White: out (calf), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (illness), KJ Simpson: day to day (hip), Xavier Tillman: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

