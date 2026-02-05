Hawks request waivers on injured center Duop Reath 4 days after trade with Trail Blazers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on injured center Duop Reath on Thursday, four days after he was…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on injured center Duop Reath on Thursday, four days after he was acquired in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Hawks sent forward Vit Krejci to Portland on Sunday in exchange for Reath and second-round draft picks in 2027 and 2030.

Reath hasn’t played since Jan. 18. He underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot last week and is expected to miss the rest of the season after averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds.

The Hawks made another move on Wednesday when they acquired center Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz for cash considerations. Landale was traded to Atlanta one day after being traded from Memphis to Utah as part of an eight-player trade.

Landale, 30, averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 45 games, including 25 starts, for Memphis.

On Wednesday night, Atlanta traded center Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State in exchange for forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.