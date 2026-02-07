Hawks’ new forward Jonathan Kuminga is out at least through All-Star break with bone bruise in knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks newly acquired forward Jonathan Kuminga will miss at least one week while recovering from a…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks newly acquired forward Jonathan Kuminga will miss at least one week while recovering from a left knee bone bruise.

The Hawks announced before Saturday night’s home game against Charlotte that Kuminga suffered the injury while playing for Golden State at Dallas on Jan. 22. The Hawks acquired Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield in the trade which sent center Kristaps Porzingis to the Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Hawks say Kuminga will be evaluated following the All-Star break.

Atlanta forward-center Onyeka Okongwu is available against Charlotte after missing four games with a dental fracture. Okongwu wore a protective mask in pregame warmups.

