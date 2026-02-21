Green shakes off rough night with 3 at buzzer, Suns edge Magic 113-110 in 2 OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Green hit a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer to give the Phoenix Suns…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Green hit a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer to give the Phoenix Suns a 113-110 double-overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

After Jalen Carter tied it for Orlando with 1.1 seconds left with a corner 3, Green hit all net from the corner as the horn sounded. Green struggled all game until that final shot, making only 6 for 26 from the field and 2 of 6 free throws. His winning basket was just his second successful 3 in 11 attempts.

Grayson Allen led Phoenix with 27 points after after missing four games because of a sprained right ankle. He scored all seven of the Suns’ points in the first overtime. Collin Gillespie added 19 points, and Green had 16.

Desmond Bane had 34 points for Orlando on 12-of-18 shooting before fouling out in the first minute of overtime. Paolo Banchero added 26 points and 14 rebounds. The Magic had won four of five.

The Suns played without Devin Booker, who is out for at least a week with a right hip strain.

Dillon Brooks played just seven minutes before leaving with what the team said was a left-hand injury. ESPN reported, citing sources, that Brooks’ hand is broken and that the forward will miss significant time. The team said it wouldn’t have an official update until Sunday.

The Magic scored the last six points of regulation, the last two on Anthony Black’s dunk with 57 seconds to play.

Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points off the bench for the Suns before hobbling off the court in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Phoenix.

Orlando tarting guard Jalen Suggs was sidelined by back spasms.

Up next

Magic: At Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Suns: Host Portland on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.