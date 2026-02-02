Goalie Ter Stegen injures hamstring in his second match with Girona

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Girona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen’s injured left hamstring was confirmed on Monday following his second match…

Girona said Ter Stegen will undergo more tests to finalize the diagnosis and establish a recovery timeline.

The 33-year-old Ter Stegen was sent to Girona on a loan after losing his starting position to Joan García. He was key to helping Girona secure a 1-1 draw against Getafe in his debut with the club last week. Girona lost to Oviedo 1-0 on Saturday when he was injured.

The loan move could boost Ter Stegen’s chances of being Germany’s starting goalkeeper at the World Cup after injuries restricted him to just a handful of games in the last 15 months.

He played only once for Barcelona this season and that was against third-division Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey last month.

Girona sits in 12th place in La Liga.

