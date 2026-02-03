Galthié says retired prop Atonio will inspire France’s Six Nations squad

PARIS (AP) — Uini Atonio will inspire the props who follow him in France colors after his forced retirement from…

PARIS (AP) — Uini Atonio will inspire the props who follow him in France colors after his forced retirement from rugby because of serious heart issues, France coach Fabien Galthié said on Tuesday.

Atonio would likely have been the tighthead against Ireland on Thursday when France begins its Six Nations title defense at the Stade de France. But he suffered a heart attack last week and was hospitalized, ending a 68-cap international career.

New Zealand-born to Samoan parents, Atonio moved to France in 2011, debuted for France in 2014 and won two Six Nations including a grand slam, plus two European Cups with La Rochelle.

“The image of Uini that we have is of someone who never gave up,” Galthié said at the team announcement.

“I remember the very, very intense physical preparation sessions for the World Cup, focused on endurance and speed. Despite the difficulty of the work required, he never gave up. It was someone who showed the way through his behavior, always with a smile and talent.”

Galthié said he spoke over the phone with Atonio, who needed further surgery, and told him he hoped he could attend France’s final round match against England on March 14.

“He will inspire the two players who are currently responsible for playing in the tighthead prop position,” Galthié added.

Dorian Aldegheri, who made three replacement appearances in the title run a year ago, has replaced Atonio at tighthead with backup from Régis Montagne.

“Dorian now shows real command of the position and solid experience,” Galthié said. “Régis is continuing to develop.”

