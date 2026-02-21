GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 48, West Mesa 44
Clovis 53, Roswell 42
Del Norte 54, Hope Christian 49
Dexter 43, NMMI 34
Farmington 73, Piedra Vista 42
Gadsden 45, Alamogordo 35
Hobbs 58, Carlsbad 11
Las Cruces 41, Centennial 29
Legacy 52, Rehoboth 49
Loving 45, Hagerman 35
Mayfield 68, Organ Mountain 35
Newcomb 57, Wingate 38
Rio Rancho 66, Cleveland 37
Robertson 35, Santa Fe Indian 33
Ruidoso 47, Tularosa 41
Tatum 50, Eunice 14
Texico 61, Jal 30
Valencia 48, Belen 26
Volcano Vista 70, Cibola 11
Zuni 60, Thoreau 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.