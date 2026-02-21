GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albuquerque High 48, West Mesa 44 Clovis 53, Roswell 42 Del Norte 54, Hope Christian 49 Dexter…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 48, West Mesa 44

Clovis 53, Roswell 42

Del Norte 54, Hope Christian 49

Dexter 43, NMMI 34

Farmington 73, Piedra Vista 42

Gadsden 45, Alamogordo 35

Hobbs 58, Carlsbad 11

Las Cruces 41, Centennial 29

Legacy 52, Rehoboth 49

Loving 45, Hagerman 35

Mayfield 68, Organ Mountain 35

Newcomb 57, Wingate 38

Rio Rancho 66, Cleveland 37

Robertson 35, Santa Fe Indian 33

Ruidoso 47, Tularosa 41

Tatum 50, Eunice 14

Texico 61, Jal 30

Valencia 48, Belen 26

Volcano Vista 70, Cibola 11

Zuni 60, Thoreau 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

