BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Findlay 47, Strongsville 41

Medina Highland 44, Medina 37

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Troy 55, Sidney 39

Division III=

Region 9=

Garfield Hts. 102, Akr. North 12

Gates Mills Gilmour 47, Cuyahoga Falls 39

Gates Mills Hawken 97, Madison 65

Hunting Valley University 88, Copley 67

Lyndhurst Brush 50, Elyria Cath. 35

Macedonia Nordonia 60, Parma Padua 59

Youngs. Ursuline 79, Maple Hts. 57

Region 10=

Akr. Garfield 58, Uniontown Lake 33

Bedford 67, Willoughby S. 50

Lima Shawnee 64, Tol. Rogers 46

Louisville 60, Aurora 51

Mansfield 65, Norwalk 30

Oregon Clay 50, Sandusky 46

Sylvania Southview 46, Defiance 41

Tiffin Columbian 65, Lexington 57, OT

Tol. Cent. Cath. 72, Fremont Ross 49

Region 11=

Bishop Hartley 89, Cols. Independence 38

Cols. Centennial 72, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 63

Cols. DeSales 77, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56

Cols. Walnut Ridge 73, Granville 58

Columbus South 62, Cols. Bexley 48

Marietta 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52

Marion Harding High School 45, Cols. Beechcroft 40

Region 12=

Bellbrook 64, Day. Belmont 59

Cin. Turpin 70, Cin. Woodward 50

Division IV=

Region 13=

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Jefferson Area 52

Beloit W. Branch 44, Can. South 38

Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 25

Region 14=

Cols. Marion-Franklin 53, Sparta Highland 49, OT

Region 15=

Beaver Local 59, Minerva 36

Cambridge 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 22

E. Liverpool 55, Richmond Edison 54

Uhrichsville Claymont 44, Philo 37

Zanesville Maysville 73, Millersburg W. Holmes 32

Region 16=

Caledonia River Valley 85, Columbus International 44

Cols. Eastmoor 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 42

Worthington Christian 68, Cols. Horizon 57

Division V=

Region 17=

Can. Cent. Cath. 76, Burton Berkshire 41

Region 18=

Castalia Margaretta 86, Milan Edison 42

Coldwater 59, Archbold 43

Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Willard 40

Genoa 56, Collins Western Reserve 33

Huron 68, Pemberville Eastwood 67

Paulding 65, Swanton 26

Region 20=

W. Liberty-Salem 54, Carlisle 51

Williamsburg 54, Purcell Marian 51

Division VI=

Region 22=

Ashland Crestview 53, New London 41

Bucyrus Wynford 65, Sycamore Mohawk 56, OT

Columbus Grove 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47

Defiance Ayersville 46, Sherwood Fairview 41

Defiance Tinora 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 49

Gibsonburg 68, Metamora Evergreen 60

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, Bucyrus 33

Tol. Christian 56, Kansas Lakota 55

Van Wert Lincolnview 58, Hicksville 29

Region 23=

Beaver Eastern 56, Ironton Rock Hill 51

Berlin Hiland 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 24

Bridgeport 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55

Caldwell 67, Newcomerstown 43

Chillicothe Huntington 43, Reedsville Eastern 34

Frankfort Adena 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Toronto 31

Lucasville Valley 73, RULH 38

Seaman N. Adams 61, Southeastern 53

Region 24=

Ada 67, Carey 42

Harrod Allen E. 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47

New Bremen 43, Rockford Parkway 38

New Paris National Trail 68, Yellow Springs 36

Division VII=

Region 27=

Hannibal River 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, OT

New Matamoras Frontier 68, Shadyside 54

Strasburg 43, Zanesville Rosecrans 39

