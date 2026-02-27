BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Findlay 47, Strongsville 41
Medina Highland 44, Medina 37
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Troy 55, Sidney 39
Division III=
Region 9=
Garfield Hts. 102, Akr. North 12
Gates Mills Gilmour 47, Cuyahoga Falls 39
Gates Mills Hawken 97, Madison 65
Hunting Valley University 88, Copley 67
Lyndhurst Brush 50, Elyria Cath. 35
Macedonia Nordonia 60, Parma Padua 59
Youngs. Ursuline 79, Maple Hts. 57
Region 10=
Akr. Garfield 58, Uniontown Lake 33
Bedford 67, Willoughby S. 50
Lima Shawnee 64, Tol. Rogers 46
Louisville 60, Aurora 51
Mansfield 65, Norwalk 30
Oregon Clay 50, Sandusky 46
Sylvania Southview 46, Defiance 41
Tiffin Columbian 65, Lexington 57, OT
Tol. Cent. Cath. 72, Fremont Ross 49
Region 11=
Bishop Hartley 89, Cols. Independence 38
Cols. Centennial 72, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 63
Cols. DeSales 77, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56
Cols. Walnut Ridge 73, Granville 58
Columbus South 62, Cols. Bexley 48
Marietta 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52
Marion Harding High School 45, Cols. Beechcroft 40
Region 12=
Bellbrook 64, Day. Belmont 59
Cin. Turpin 70, Cin. Woodward 50
Division IV=
Region 13=
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Jefferson Area 52
Beloit W. Branch 44, Can. South 38
Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 25
Region 14=
Cols. Marion-Franklin 53, Sparta Highland 49, OT
Region 15=
Beaver Local 59, Minerva 36
Cambridge 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 22
E. Liverpool 55, Richmond Edison 54
Uhrichsville Claymont 44, Philo 37
Zanesville Maysville 73, Millersburg W. Holmes 32
Region 16=
Caledonia River Valley 85, Columbus International 44
Cols. Eastmoor 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 42
Worthington Christian 68, Cols. Horizon 57
Division V=
Region 17=
Can. Cent. Cath. 76, Burton Berkshire 41
Region 18=
Castalia Margaretta 86, Milan Edison 42
Coldwater 59, Archbold 43
Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Willard 40
Genoa 56, Collins Western Reserve 33
Huron 68, Pemberville Eastwood 67
Paulding 65, Swanton 26
Region 20=
W. Liberty-Salem 54, Carlisle 51
Williamsburg 54, Purcell Marian 51
Division VI=
Region 22=
Ashland Crestview 53, New London 41
Bucyrus Wynford 65, Sycamore Mohawk 56, OT
Columbus Grove 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47
Defiance Ayersville 46, Sherwood Fairview 41
Defiance Tinora 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 49
Gibsonburg 68, Metamora Evergreen 60
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, Bucyrus 33
Tol. Christian 56, Kansas Lakota 55
Van Wert Lincolnview 58, Hicksville 29
Region 23=
Beaver Eastern 56, Ironton Rock Hill 51
Berlin Hiland 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 24
Bridgeport 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55
Caldwell 67, Newcomerstown 43
Chillicothe Huntington 43, Reedsville Eastern 34
Frankfort Adena 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Toronto 31
Lucasville Valley 73, RULH 38
Seaman N. Adams 61, Southeastern 53
Region 24=
Ada 67, Carey 42
Harrod Allen E. 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47
New Bremen 43, Rockford Parkway 38
New Paris National Trail 68, Yellow Springs 36
Division VII=
Region 27=
Hannibal River 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, OT
New Matamoras Frontier 68, Shadyside 54
Strasburg 43, Zanesville Rosecrans 39
