France tears apart Wales with eight tries and is only unbeaten Six Nations team

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — France inevitably racked up a record win against struggling Wales on Sunday and was the only unbeaten team in the Six Nations after two rounds.

Favored to win back-to-back titles, France scored eight tries, the first after just 88 seconds. The 54-12 scoreline eclipsed its previous high against Wales of 51-0 in 1998 at Wembley Stadium.

France didn’t overpower Wales as it could easily have. Instead, France played sevens style, keeping the ball alive, offloading, stepping and slicing the Welsh apart. The loose and slippery nature of France’s game — 28 line breaks — didn’t allow Wales time to reset its defense.

The speed suited France’s new and young centers, Pau clubmates Fabien Brau-Boirie, 20, and Émilien Gailleton, 22. They both touched down and Gailleton was replaced late by another debutant Noah Néné, 21. Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert was the man of the match after scoring one try and assisting on three more.

“When you’re pushed to the edge of the cliff you’re capable of doing great things, but when you’re being praised it can sometimes be hard to get fired up in a combat sport,” France coach Fabien Galthié said.

“There’s great maturity in this team but also lots of young guys. And we need those (older) players to keep us on the straight and narrow and make sure we don’t get carried away.”

Wales’ Six Nations losing streak since 2023 was extended to 13 matches. The game attracted only 57,744 spectators, the smallest Wales home crowd since the tournament expanded in 2000.

Wales supporters wanting their side to work hard and fight to the end were rewarded, even though their team was outgunned everywhere. Wales kept France scoreless for more than 20 minutes in the first half and for the last 19 minutes of the match.

But the end result was familiar. Wales, yet to hire a full-time defense coach, has conceded 50-plus scores in five of its last six home matches, to England (68-14), Argentina (52-28), New Zealand (52-26) and South Africa (73-0).

“If you look at the athletes France have, if we kick a little too far or if there’s an offload they come alive,” Wales coach Steve Tandy told the BBC. “You have to tip your hat to France and where they are as a team.

“For us it’s transitioning, we’re not where we want to be. Ultimately we’re at this point in our journey.”

France was on the board after 88 seconds and had the bonus-point fourth try by halftime.

Gailleton crossed first, set up by Antoine Dupont, Theo Atissogbe and Charles Ollivon.

Left wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey then took a kick-pass from Jalibert and notched his 12th Six Nations try in 11 matches.

Bielle-Biarrey’s initial break led to Jalibert sending Brau-Boirie flying in and France was 19-0 up after 15 minutes.

Wales won the restart and prop Rhys Carre eventually crashed over but Wales couldn’t hold out France before halftime when right wing Atissogbe put in Jalibert for 26-7.

The second half was a procession for France with four more tries in 17 minutes.

Hooker Julien Marchand scored from a lineout drive, Attisogbe bagged a pair thanks to Bielle-Biarrey and Jalibert, and Ollivon grabbed the last. Thomas Ramos had target practice and converted seven of the eight tries.

Captain Dupont was rested before the hour mark. France welcome Italy in Lille next weekend.

Wales had the last say through replacement back Mason Grady and stays at home to face Scotland. There were still nearly 7,000 tickets unsold for that game.

“It’s our job to make people want to come and watch games,” Wales captain Dewi Lake told the BBC. “We’re a side that are not getting results but all we can ask is that people stick with us, come on the journey with us, because we’re growing as a team.”

