Finland women’s hockey team cancels practice after illness affects players day before Olympic opener

MILAN (AP) — Finland’s national women’s hockey team canceled practice Wednesday due to a stomach illness affecting at least four players, a team spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press.

“We’re reviewing a difficult situation,” Henna Malmberg said a day before Finland is scheduled to open the Milan Cortina Games against defending Olympic champion Canada.

Malmberg said the game is still scheduled to be played, with team officials in the midst of providing an update to International Ice Hockey Federation on the situation. Finland has an off day on Friday, before facing the United States on Saturday.

Finland’s national public broadcaster Yle first reported four players experienced stomach problems overnight due to what’s believed to be a norovirus. The players have spent the day isolated in their rooms, the broadcaster reported.

Finland is a four-time Olympic bronze medalist after finishing third at the 2022 Beijing Games. The team has also won bronze at the past two women’s world championships.

