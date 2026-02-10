FanDuel Promo Code: Get Updated $100 Bonus for NBA, CBB, Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with our latest FanDuel promo code offer to receive a $100 bonus for the majority of users. We will detail this offer fully below, but the highlight are that most new users who create a new account will be able to take home a $100 bonus by winning their first wager on the app. Select states will receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN, VA ONLY).





To qualify, bettors must be new FanDuel users and place a minimum $5 wager on the NBA, college basketball, or any other sport taking place tonight. If that initial wager settles as a win, the $100 bonus is credited directly to the account and can be used over a seven (7) day period.

That said, those located in IN and VA will instead be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets. After signing up with a new account, you will be awarded one No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $100 NBA Bonus

Do not miss out on the chance to redeem this generous welcome offer to get your account started off on the right foot. All it takes is a winning wager to bring home this bonus, giving you a nice, $100 bonus to jumpstart your account.

Some of you will instead receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets, if you are in IN or VA. Sign up with a new account and you will be awarded one No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Snagging the FanDuel promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Turn the location settings of your phone or computer to “on”, then complete your registration with the following personal and financial information:

Legal full name

Birthdate

Residential address

Active email address

Payment option, like an online bank account

Minimum $5 cash deposit

Once your original bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with the bonus bets. You will then have seven (7) days to use those bets on any markets you wish. At the conclusion of seven (7) days, all unused bonus bets will expire.

NBA Betting Preview Tuesday Night

Use FanDuel Sportsbook to place wagers on your favorite NBA bets tonight. While it is a lighter slate overall with four games, that can sometimes be even better for the bettor, as it enables you to dive deep into each game and not be overwhelmed with a bunch of games.

Here is the full schedule for tonight, and what the spread is for each game:

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks (-12), 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets (-7.5), 8 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns (-7.5), 9 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs (-8.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:10 p.m. ET

So, create a new account with FanDuel to receive either a $100 bonus with a winning wager (most states) or up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN & VA ONLY).

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.