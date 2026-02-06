FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA, Super Bowl 60 This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Knicks-Pistons opens up a huge weekend of NBA action along with Super Bowl 60 and the FanDuel promo code offer is the perfect entry point. By signing up and placing a winning wager of just $5, first-time customers secure $200 in bonus bets. Meanwhile, new players will also receive up to a $100 bonus match now through Saturday night.





Whether you’re backing the red-hot Knicks or the top-seeded Pistons, this welcome offer gives you a chance to turn a small stake into a major bankroll boost for the 2025 season.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA: Knicks vs Pistons

With the Knicks and Pistons locking horns in Detroit, eligible bettors have a prime opportunity to “bet the farm” on a simple winner and walk away with a massive return. Whether you are tuning in via the national broadcast on Amazon Prime Video or catching the local feed on MSG, this FanDuel offer amplifies the drama of every possession.

To unlock the bonus for tonight’s showdown at Little Caesars Arena, new customers need to register and drop a wager of at least $5 on any market in the Knicks vs. Pistons tilt. If your pick hits—whether you take the heavy favorite on the moneyline or sweat out a spread—FanDuel credits your account with $200 in bonus bets.

It is crucial to understand that this isn’t a participation trophy. The $200 bonus is contingent on winning that first $5 wager. Because of this, the smart play often involves targeting high-probability markets—think heavy moneyline favorites—rather than swinging for the fences with a longshot parlay. If you nail the pick, those bonus bets hit your account within 72 hours, ready to be deployed on the rest of the NBA 2025 regular season slate.

Best Bets and Trends

If you dig into the numbers, the narrative starts to shift toward the home team. The Pistons have been resilient, going 4-1 against the spread (ATS) after a loss in their last five bounce-back spots. They take losses personally, and usually, the next opponent pays the price.

Conversely, New York is battling brutal roster turnover. With Karl-Anthony Towns listed as Doubtful (eye laceration) and OG Anunoby Questionable (toe), the Knicks are missing the muscle that usually anchors their 118.2 PPG offense.

If you are using this game to trigger your FanDuel promo code, here is what the math looks like on a standard $5 wager:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the underdog Knicks ( +144 ) profits $7.20 . A safer $5 play on the Pistons ( -172 ) profits $2.91 .

A $5 bet on the underdog Knicks ( ) profits . A safer $5 play on the Pistons ( ) profits . Spread: Backing Detroit to cover -3.5 (-114) returns $4.39 in profit, while taking the points with New York +3.5 (-106) nets $4.72.

How to Sign Up at FanDuel for Knicks vs. Pistons

With tip-off set for 7:30 PM EST at Little Caesars Arena, the window to lock in this value is closing fast. Whether you’re watching the drama unfold on Prime Video or MSG, the process to get in the game is streamlined and simple.

Follow these steps to activate the promotion and take your shot at $200 in bonus bets:

Create Your Account: Click the registration link to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. No specific promo code is necessary during sign-up. Make a Deposit: Complete your setup and make a first-time deposit of $5 or more via any secure banking method. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA tab and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Knicks vs. Pistons game. Remember, there are no odds limits, so you can back a favorite to increase your chances of winning. Win to Claim: If that initial bet settles as a win, FanDuel credits your account with $200 in Bonus Bets. Payout Timing: Expect the bonus funds to land within 72 hours of settlement.

Once the funds hit, you can use those bonus bets on future NBA 2025 matchups or any other sport, giving you plenty of ammunition for the rest of the week.