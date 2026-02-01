FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Lakers-Knicks, NBA, CBB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA, college basketball, NHL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet this weekend. The best NBA matchup is at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers in primetime. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game to get a $200 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 NBA Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $200 in Bonuses With a Win In-App Promos NBA Choose Your Reward, College Basketball 30% Profit Boost, NHL 25% SGP Profit Boost, 30% Profit Boost for Tennis Parlays, Soccer 30% SGP Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Don’t miss out on the chance to boost the odds on any NBA game this weekend. This FanDuel promo will provide new users with a 40-1 odds boost. Bet $5 on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Again, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA, but don’t forget about the other options. There are great college basketball matchups like Nebraska-Illinois and Florida-Alabama. This $200 bonus can be a head start for players on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code. Simply sign up using the step-by-step guide below:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport.

Lakers vs. Knicks Betting Preview, Odds

Two of the NBA’s premier franchises will face off in primetime on NBC. New York is riding a five-game winning streak and continues to play well at home. Meanwhile, the Lakers are fresh off a dominant win over the Wizards. Luka Doncic put up a 37-point triple-double in that game.

There are tons of different ways to bet on this matchup and the rest of the NBA action. Pick the spread, moneyline, total points, player props and same game parlays. Take a look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds for Knicks vs. Lakers (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-110) // +168 // Over 228.5 (-110)

+5 (-110) // +168 // Over 228.5 (-110) New York Knicks: -5 (-110) // -200 // Under 228.5 (-110)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.