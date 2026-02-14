FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Any College Basketball Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Saturday isn’t just busy, it’s overflowing with ranked college hoops battles, which makes it easy for fans to jump in on the latest FanDuel promo code offer. From Clemson-Duke to Kansas-Iowa State and Texas Tech-Arizona, the schedule feels like a mini March preview.. All it takes is one $5 winning bet, and fans can pocket $100 in bonus bets to keep the action rolling.







Getting started is simple. A new customer signs up, places a $5 wager on any eligible college basketball market Saturday, and if that first bet wins, FanDuel credits $100 in bonus bets. Those bonus bets remain valid for seven (7) days, giving bettors flexibility to spread action across multiple markets during that time period.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Scores $100 Bonus on College Hoops Today

This weekend’s college basketball lineup presents multiple opportunities to lock in the FanDuel promo code offer. A single successful $5 bet unlocks $100 in bonus bets, which can be used throughout the week on a variety of separate bets.

Plus, getting started earlier gives new users the added advantage of snagging those bonuses as early as possible. Which means if a bettor believes Duke will dictate tempo and cover the number, a simple $5 wager on the Blue Devils could activate the offer. Should that ticket cash, the bettor collects standard winnings and immediately secures the $100 in bonus bets.

That would then make it possible for the bettor to use those bonus bets on games like No. 9 Kansas-No. 5 Iowa State, aTop 10 collision loaded with conference implications. Tight spreads and late-game strategy make this contest attractive for totals or even player prop options.

No. 16 Texas Tech challenges No. 1 Arizona in a matchup that could define the evening. With elite teams featured from start to finish, bettors have no shortage of qualifying options.

College Hoops Boosts, Parlays and More with FanDuel

After securing the welcome bonus, users can also explore FanDuel’s ongoing promotions to enhance their Saturday card. Offers available today include:

NBA Finals Sweepstakes : Users can bet for a chance at a trip for two to the NBA Finals

College Basketball Boost : Bettors get a boost to their odds on some of the best hoops action of the day

We Sleep In May Parlay : Jon Rothstein rolls out another parlay that has Duke, Florida, Arizona and Iowa State all to win (-107) for Saturday

Winter Games Boost : Olympic fans can score an odds enhancement on their winter games bets this weekend

Securing Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer Saturday

Claiming the FanDuel promo code offer requires only a few quick steps. New customers must complete registration by providing standard details, including:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Active email account

Preferred payment option (credit card, bank transfer, etc.)

Minimum $5 cash deposit

The bonus bets remain valid for seven (7) days. They may be divided across multiple wagers, but any unused bonus funds will expire once the promotional period concludes.