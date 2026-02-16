FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Any College Basketball Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With the college basketball regular season heating up, tonight's slate features high-stakes conference battles with the Syracuse Orange facing the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 3 Houston Cougars taking on the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones. Activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer here to win bonus bets for these games.

Simply place a $5 wager, and if your bet wins, you will receive $100 in bonus bets. This promotion is available for tonight’s marquee matchups or any college basketball game later this week.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for College Basketball

Tonight’s doubleheader on ESPN offers the perfect backdrop for new users to claim the latest sportsbook bonus. Whether you are analyzing the matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium between Duke and Syracuse (7:00 PM EST), or waiting for the tip-off at James H. Hilton Coliseum where Iowa will host Houston (8:00 PM CST), the current offer provides significant value for a low entry point.

Below is a quick overview of the current promotion details available for tonight’s college basketball slate:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Follow the Links on This Page Welcome Offer Bet $5, Win $100 Bonus In-App Bonuses 30% Profit Boost for ISU-HOU Date Last Verified February 16, 2026 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

FanDuel Promo Code Details for Tonight’s Slate

New FanDuel customers entering the market for tonight’s college basketball slate can secure $100 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager. The bonus is triggered only if your initial wager settles as a win. This performance-based structure means the bonus is not guaranteed, emphasizing the importance of making a calculated pick on tonight’s ESPN doubleheader. But with no odds limits, you can find a likely outcome to have a great chance at a win.

How to Use Your FanDuel College Basketball promo tonight

With a massive Top 5 clash in the Big 12 and an ACC showcase game, tonight’s schedule offers premium betting opportunities. Below are the consensus odds on FanDuel:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Syracuse Orange @ Duke Blue Devils SYR +1400 / DUKE -4000 DUKE -19.5 142.5 Houston Cougars @ Iowa State Cyclones HOU +118 / ISU -142 ISU -2.5 134.5

The headline event of the evening takes place at James H. Hilton Coliseum, where No. 5 Iowa State hosts No. 3 Houston. This game features two projected high seeds battling for conference supremacy. Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic has been efficient this season, averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting a blistering 51.3% from three-point range. He will need to be at his best against a stifling Houston defense anchored by Joseph Tugler, who has racked up 78 blocks and 35 steals this season.

On the other side, Houston’s Emanuel Sharp continues to drive the Cougars’ offense, averaging 16.6 points per game. With the total set at a gritty 134.5, oddsmakers are expecting a defensive struggle characteristic of Big 12 play. The Cyclones are slight home favorites, but Houston’s ability to disrupt passing lanes—led by Kingston Flemings (43 steals)—keeps them dangerous as a road underdog.

If you are looking to place a $5 wager on this marquee matchup, here is a breakdown of the potential returns:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on Iowa State (-142) would yield a profit of $3.52, while a $5 upset pick on Houston (+119) would return a profit of $5.95.

A $5 bet on Iowa State (-142) would yield a profit of $3.52, while a $5 upset pick on Houston (+119) would return a profit of $5.95. Spread: Betting $5 on Iowa State -2.5 (-108) returns a profit of $4.63 if they cover. Taking the points with Houston +2.5 (-112) would net a profit of $4.46 if they win or lose by fewer than 3 points.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook is simple, and no specific promo code is required to unlock this offer. New users can follow these steps to qualify:

Register: Sign up here for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $5. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any market. Browse through the different props for Syracuse vs. Duke or Houston vs. Iowa State to find your favorite option.

There are no minimum odds restrictions for this initial bet. If your qualifying wager settles as a win, you will receive $100 in bonus bets. These bonus funds are typically distributed within 72 hours of the bet settlement, giving you extra capital to use on future college basketball action.

21+ and present in participating states.