FanDuel Promo Code for Super Bowl 60: Claim $300 Bonus on Patriots-Seahawks

Win your first $5 bet with this FanDuel promo code offer to redeem a $200 bonus. There aren’t odds limits, meaning you can find a likely outcome with short odds to have a great chance at a win. For example, you can choose an alternative spread or total.

Get in your first bet before the game begins at 6:30 pm ET. The Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks, with a total of 45.5 points. Action will be taking place at Levi Stadium (home of the 49ers) in Santa Clara, California. FanDuel has more props than most, so you can browse through 100s of betting options.

Sign up here to claim this FanDuel promo code offer and win $200 in bonus bets for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Specials for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code Follow the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus In-App Promotions for the Super Bowl $6 Million Touchdown Jackpot

Use your bonus for some of the Super Bowl Specials on FanDuel. These are just some of the options available on Sunday:

Both Sam Darnold and Drake Maye to each complete 25+ passes (+2000)

Super Bowl Record – Any player to record 216+ receiving yards (+3500)

Super Bowl XLIX correct score repeat – Patriots 28 – Seahawks 24 (+10000)

Any non-QB to throw a passing TD (+1300)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to both win MVP and score a TD (+650)

Drake Maye to win MVP and score the first TD (+3500)

It has a Super Bowl Props tab that has different categories.

FanDuel Promo Code: Guide to Win $200 Bonus

Prepare for the Super Bowl by securing a betting bonus. All new customers in eligible states can complete these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, date of birth, email address and residential address to verify your identity. Deposit $5+ with PayPal, a debit card or another payment method. Win your first $5 bet to claim a $200 bonus.

You can split the bonus up into several bets, so it doesn’t have to be used all at once.

$6M Touchdown Jackpot

Opt-in to the $6,000,000 Touchdown Jackpot and place a bet on any player to reach the end zone in the Super Bowl. If they score the first or last touchdown of the game, you’ll win a share of the prize pool. For example, you can take Kenneth Walker III to score a touchdown at -190.

Pass the Leg is a unique feature FanDuel has for the Super Bowl. Add a leg to a parlay and pass it over to a friend to add another.

Register through the links above to unlock the best FanDuel promo code offer for the Super Bowl. Win a $5 bet to collect a $200 bonus for the Patriots vs. Seahawks.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.