ESPN BET Promo Code ‘WTOP’ Gives $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for CBB, NBA Games

Activate the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets on any NBA or CBB game tonight with the recently-rebranded theScore Bet app. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, allowing you to take home this generous bonus all for winning your first bet on the app.

For the majority of legal theScore Bet states, new users will receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets. On the other side, users in select states (Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia) are eligible for a $100 bonus if their initial bet wins.

Set up a new account and win your first wager on the NBA tonight and this $100 bonus is yours if you are in one of these states. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same, just with different facing, and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Works for theScore Bet This Weekend

As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the New York Knicks this Saturday, new users can take advantage of specific welcome offers tailored to their location. Whether you are tracking the line movement or just looking for some action on the game, the following table details the current promotion available for this matchup.

Offer Details Information ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

For new ESPN BET customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the welcome offer provides a potential boost specifically tied to the outcome of your first wager. By placing a $10 bet on tonight’s Knicks vs. Rockets matchup—or any other NBA or CBB game and market—users receive $100 in bonus bets only if their qualifying wager wins.

It goes without saying that this bonus is not guaranteed; the initial bet must be successful to unlock the reward. If won, the $100 is distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets, which will be delivered to the user’s account within 72 hours of the bet settling. These funds must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

In all other legal states where theScore Bet operates, new users can utilize the $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion allows bettors to place a first cash wager on the 08:30 PM ET tip-off without needing to opt-in manually. If this initial bet loses, the sportsbook refunds 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

These refunds are credited as five equal bonus bets—each valued at 20% of the eligible wager—within 72 hours of the loss settlement. While a $1,000 wager is required to maximize the value, new users can bet any amount under that limit and still receive a full refund in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. Similar to the other offer, these bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet app

With tip-off between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets set for 08:30 PM ET, time is ticking to lock in these welcome offers. Getting started with ESPN BET is a streamlined process designed to get new users into the action before the first whistle blows.

Follow the step-by-step guide below to claim your sign-up bonus: