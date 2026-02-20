ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get Up to $1,000 Bonus for NBA, Olympic Hockey, Any Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NBA schedule heats up this Friday, being just the second day back following the all-star break. By utilizing the old ESPN BET promo code WTOP here—which can be used directly on theScore Bet—users in most legal markets can secure a $1,000 Bet Reset. This ensures that if your first wager up to $1,000 falls short, you receive 100% of the stake back in bonus bets.

Meanwhile, bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can access a specific “Bet $10, Get $100” deal if their initial wager wins. Whether you are looking to back the home team or the visitors tonight, this promotion is available for today’s matchups as well as any NBA game scheduled for this week.

PENN Entertainment ended their agreement with ESPN, so it launched theScore Bet in the US. It has many of the similar features, such as daily odds boosts and the Parlay Club.

Using ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP on Friday at theScore Bet

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to defend their home court at the Target Center against the Dallas Mavericks, new users can activate the latest offers from theScore Bet. Whether you are tuning in to the national broadcast on ESPN for the 6:30 PM CST tip-off or making your bet earlier on Team USA’s hockey team, this welcome offer provides a way to make an aggressive wager.

New theScore Bet customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a specific “Bet $10, Get $100” promotion tailored to enhancing a winning start. To participate, users must place a wager of at least $10 on any game. If this initial wager wins, the user receives $100 in bonus bets in addition to their cash winnings.

It is important to note that the bonus is not guaranteed; the qualifying bet must be successful to trigger the reward. The $100 bonus is distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets, which will be delivered to the user’s account within 72 hours of the bet settling and must be used within seven days of receipt.

For bettors in all other legal states where theScore Bet operates, the welcome offer functions as a “$1,000 Bet Reset,” providing insurance on the first cash wager placed. No opt-in is required for this deal.

If a new user places a bet on the Friday night action and the wager loses, they will receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Bettors are not required to wager the full $1,000 to participate; any amount up to that limit is eligible for the full refund protection. If the bet settles as a loss, the refund is credited as five bonus bets—each valued at 20% of the original eligible wager—within 72 hours. Like the alternative offer, these funds must be utilized within seven days.

ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet bonus on the NBA Schedule

With two key matchups on the docket for Friday, we can find value in both the primetime showcase in Minneapolis and the late-night “Battle of LA.” Below are the current spreads and totals for today’s games:

Dallas Mavericks (+13.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (-13.5) — Total: 239.5

— Total: 239.5 LA Clippers (+6.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5) — Total: 224.5

Understanding the potential payout is crucial when utilizing a welcome offer. If you back the night’s heaviest favorite, the Minnesota Timberwolves, at -714 moneyline odds, a $10 wager yields a profit of approximately $1.40, while a $1,000 stake nets roughly $140. Conversely, betting on the biggest underdog, the Dallas Mavericks (+508), would turn a $10 bet into $50.80 in winnings, and a $1,000 wager into a massive $5,080 profit. For a standard spread bet priced at -110, a winning $10 ticket returns $9.09, while maximizing the offer with a $1,000 bet returns $909.09.

Statistically, the Timberwolves appear well-positioned at home. Minnesota boasts a strong 5.8 Net Rating—significantly higher than the Mavericks’ -3.6 Net Rating—indicating they outscore opponents by a wider margin per 100 possessions. The Timberwolves also hold the advantage on the glass, securing 50.9% of available rebounds compared to Dallas’ 48.7%. In Los Angeles, the Lakers hold a slight statistical edge over their arena rivals, posting a 0.5 Net Rating and a 50.3% total rebound percentage, while the Clippers sit at a flat -0.0 Net Rating with a 49.2% rebounding rate.

For bettors looking to assemble a parlay or target individual performances, the player prop market offers extensive options for Friday’s slate. Below are the consensus lines for key statistical categories involving the night’s top projected scorers, including lines for the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves and the later matchup in Los Angeles.

Player Points Rebounds Assists 3-Pointers Luka Dončić 30.5 (-113o / -115u) 7.5 (-109o / -122u) 8.5 (-135o / +101u) 3.5 (-111o / -119u) Anthony Edwards 28.5 (-119o / -110u) 5.5 (+109o / -144u) 3.5 (-148o / +112u) 3.5 (+127o / -170u) Kawhi Leonard 26.5 (-114o / -115u) 6.5 (+103o / -136u) 4.5 (-124o / -107u) 2.5 (+111o / -146u) Cooper Flagg 22.5 (-110o / -116u) 6.5 (-112o / -117u) 4.5 (+122o / -161u) 1.5 (+145o / -192u) Austin Reaves 21.5 (-122o / -107u) 4.5 (-102o / -130u) 3.5 (+119o / -159u) 2.5 (+104o / -137u) Julius Randle 20.5 (-123o / -106u) 7.5 (-102o / -130u) 5.5 (+115o / -153u) 1.5 (-104o / -128u) LeBron James 20.5 (+101o / -132u) 5.5 (-118o / -111u) 6.5 (-139o / +105u) 1.5 (-102o / -130u) Naji Marshall 18.5 (-125o / -106u) 5.5 (+106o / -138u) 3.5 (-152o / +114u) 0.5 (-230o / +174u) Max Christie 15.5 (-114o / -115u) 3.5 (+105o / -139u) 2.5 (-114o / -114u) 2.5 (-105o / -126u) John Collins 14.5 (-107o / -122u) 6.5 (+105o / -139u) 1.5 (+125o / -167u) 1.5 (+159o / -216u) Jaden McDaniels 13.5 (-127o / -104u) 4.5 (+112o / -149u) 2.5 (-126o / -105u) 1.5 (+125o / -165u) P.J. Washington 13.5 (-123o / -106u) 6.5 (-122o / -108u) 1.5 (-156o / +120u) 1.5 (+133o / -176u) Deandre Ayton 11.5 (-122o / -107u) 7.5 (-130o / -103u) 0.5 (-154o / +115u) N/A

When analyzing season-long performance against these lines, Austin Reaves stands out. Reaves is averaging 25.4 points per game this season on efficient 50.8% shooting from the field. His volume remains high, with 15.5 field goal attempts per game.

Similarly, Anthony Edwards enters Friday’s contest with strong statistical backing. The Timberwolves star is posting 29.3 points per game, nearly a full point above his line of 28.5. Edwards continues to be the focal point of the Minnesota offense, taking 20.4 shots per night and converting 40.2% of his 8.4 three-point attempts per game.

Signing Up with the ESPN BET Promo Code

With tip-off between the Mavericks and Timberwolves set for 6:30 PM CST at the Target Center, there is still time to set up an account and secure your welcome bonus. The registration process is streamlined and user-friendly, allowing new customers to get in on the action before the game broadcasts nationally on ESPN.

Follow the steps below to download the app, create your account, and apply the ESPN BET promo code:

Create an Account: Click here to begin the registration process. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, address, email, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, enter promo code WTOP in the designated field. This ESPN BET promo code can be used on theScore Bet and is required for all new users, regardless of which state-specific offer they are claiming. Deposit Funds: Link a secure payment method and make an initial deposit. Note: Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must deposit at least $10 to qualify for their specific promotion. Place Your Qualifying Bet: For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Place a first real money wager of at least $10 on the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves matchup or any other available market. For users in all other participating states: Place your first real cash wager of any amount up to $1,000. If this bet loses, the Bet Reset is triggered, refunding the stake in bonus bets.

Once these steps are complete, you are officially locked in for Friday night’s NBA slate. Whether you are backing the visitors from Dallas or the home crowd in Minneapolis, theScore Bet ensures your opening wager is backed by a premier welcome offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.