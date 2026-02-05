Enciso scores twice as Strasbourg beats Monaco 3-1 to reach French Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Paraguay midfielder Julio Enciso scored twice as Strasbourg beat Monaco 3-1 at home to reach the French…

PARIS (AP) — Paraguay midfielder Julio Enciso scored twice as Strasbourg beat Monaco 3-1 at home to reach the French Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

Winger Martial Godo put Strasbourg ahead in the seventh minute to quickly end Monaco’s bid for a fourth straight clean sheet.

Enciso struck twice in quick succession in the second half before striker Mika Biereth replied for Monaco in the 58th.

Strasbourg’s reward is a home game against second-tier Reims, last year’s runner-up. Reims is the only team left not playing in Ligue 1.

Brazil forward Endrick’s fifth goal in five games on loan from Real Madrid helped Lyon win on Wednesday.

Lyon will host Lens, while Marseille faces Toulouse and Nice is at Lorient in the other quarterfinals held next month. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.