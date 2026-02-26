Edmonton brings losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Edmonton Oilers (28-23-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-20-14, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30…

Edmonton Oilers (28-23-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-20-14, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -110, Kings -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers look to stop their four-game slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 23-20-14 record overall and a 5-4-8 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings are 18-2-7 in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton has a 28-23-8 record overall and an 8-4-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have scored 51 power-play goals, which leads the league.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won the last matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 21 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

