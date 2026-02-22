All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|48
|30
|13
|4
|1
|65
|148
|125
|Wheeling
|48
|30
|13
|2
|3
|65
|147
|114
|Maine
|48
|26
|15
|5
|2
|59
|148
|124
|Reading
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|141
|140
|Worcester
|49
|23
|20
|5
|1
|52
|132
|147
|Trois-Rivieres
|48
|23
|21
|1
|3
|50
|128
|138
|Norfolk
|48
|19
|27
|2
|0
|40
|142
|174
|Greensboro
|48
|13
|29
|5
|1
|32
|123
|174
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|31
|11
|6
|2
|70
|159
|109
|Atlanta
|48
|32
|13
|2
|1
|67
|142
|109
|South Carolina
|51
|32
|18
|1
|0
|65
|151
|144
|Savannah
|49
|26
|19
|3
|1
|56
|153
|125
|Greenville
|49
|21
|22
|5
|1
|48
|136
|148
|Orlando
|52
|20
|27
|4
|1
|45
|132
|164
|Jacksonville
|49
|19
|25
|5
|0
|43
|120
|159
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|50
|29
|13
|8
|0
|66
|174
|132
|Toledo
|48
|28
|12
|4
|4
|64
|167
|127
|Bloomington
|50
|25
|21
|2
|2
|54
|150
|148
|Indy
|48
|22
|17
|8
|1
|53
|121
|133
|Kalamazoo
|48
|22
|20
|3
|3
|50
|148
|168
|Cincinnati
|48
|22
|23
|3
|0
|47
|145
|180
|Iowa
|50
|17
|28
|3
|2
|39
|133
|172
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|50
|40
|8
|1
|1
|82
|172
|106
|Idaho
|52
|33
|15
|4
|0
|70
|189
|168
|Allen
|50
|27
|18
|5
|0
|59
|171
|153
|Tahoe
|51
|26
|20
|2
|3
|57
|186
|178
|Wichita
|49
|21
|20
|4
|4
|50
|149
|154
|Rapid City
|49
|22
|23
|4
|0
|48
|157
|167
|Utah
|51
|19
|25
|7
|0
|45
|165
|191
|Tulsa
|48
|14
|29
|5
|0
|33
|116
|174
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Adirondack 4, Greensboro 2
Cincinnati 3, Iowa 2
Florida 2, Jacksonville 1
Maine 4, Bloomington 3
Savannah 4, Orlando 1
Fort Wayne 4, Norfolk 1
Greenville 4, Tulsa 3
Kansas City 1, Wichita 0
Allen 2, Utah 1
Rapid City 5, Worcester 3
Tahoe 7, Idaho 4
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Greensboro 2
Florida 6, Orlando 1
Savannah 3, Atlanta 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Toledo 3
Tulsa 5, Greenville 2
Maine 5, Bloomington 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
