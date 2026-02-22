All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 48 30 13 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 48 30 13 4 1 65 148 125 Wheeling 48 30 13 2 3 65 147 114 Maine 48 26 15 5 2 59 148 124 Reading 49 26 18 4 1 57 141 140 Worcester 49 23 20 5 1 52 132 147 Trois-Rivieres 48 23 21 1 3 50 128 138 Norfolk 48 19 27 2 0 40 142 174 Greensboro 48 13 29 5 1 32 123 174

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 50 31 11 6 2 70 159 109 Atlanta 48 32 13 2 1 67 142 109 South Carolina 51 32 18 1 0 65 151 144 Savannah 49 26 19 3 1 56 153 125 Greenville 49 21 22 5 1 48 136 148 Orlando 52 20 27 4 1 45 132 164 Jacksonville 49 19 25 5 0 43 120 159

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 50 29 13 8 0 66 174 132 Toledo 48 28 12 4 4 64 167 127 Bloomington 50 25 21 2 2 54 150 148 Indy 48 22 17 8 1 53 121 133 Kalamazoo 48 22 20 3 3 50 148 168 Cincinnati 48 22 23 3 0 47 145 180 Iowa 50 17 28 3 2 39 133 172

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 50 40 8 1 1 82 172 106 Idaho 52 33 15 4 0 70 189 168 Allen 50 27 18 5 0 59 171 153 Tahoe 51 26 20 2 3 57 186 178 Wichita 49 21 20 4 4 50 149 154 Rapid City 49 22 23 4 0 48 157 167 Utah 51 19 25 7 0 45 165 191 Tulsa 48 14 29 5 0 33 116 174

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 4, Greensboro 2

Cincinnati 3, Iowa 2

Florida 2, Jacksonville 1

Maine 4, Bloomington 3

Savannah 4, Orlando 1

Fort Wayne 4, Norfolk 1

Greenville 4, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 1, Wichita 0

Allen 2, Utah 1

Rapid City 5, Worcester 3

Tahoe 7, Idaho 4

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Greensboro 2

Florida 6, Orlando 1

Savannah 3, Atlanta 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Toledo 3

Tulsa 5, Greenville 2

Maine 5, Bloomington 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

