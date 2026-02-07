Eason scores 26, Sengun gets triple-double as Rockets beat short-handed Thunder 112-106

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tari Eason scored a season-high 26 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed Oklahoma City…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tari Eason scored a season-high 26 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106 on Saturday.

Alperen Sengun had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double of the season and No. 10 for his career. Jabari Smith Jr. had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, and Kevin Durant added 20 points.

Cason Wallace scored 23 points for Oklahoma City, and Isaiah Joe added 21.

It was Oklahoma City’s second game without reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is recovering from an abdominal strain. He will be out until after the All-Star break. The Thunder already were missing 2025 All-Star Jalen Williams and second-year guard Ajay Mitchell, one of the Rising Stars for All-Star Weekend.

Second-year guard Jared McCain played his first game with the Thunder since coming over in a trade with Philadelphia. He entered late in the first quarter to loud cheers. He finished with five points in 14 minutes.

Oklahoma City fans, still angry with Durant 9 1/2 years after he left the Thunder to head to Golden State in free agency, booed him during pregame starter introductions. They cheered when the normally outstanding free-throw shooter missed two in the second quarter after being fouled on a shot.

McCain scored his first basket for the Thunder with about nine minutes left in the second quarter. An alley-oop lob from Joe to Wallace gave the Thunder a 46-32 lead. Oklahoma City led 52-46 at the break, with Chet Holmgren posting 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston dominated the third and led 80-74 heading into the fourth. Durant didn’t look for his shot much, but he scored on a short jumper to give the Rockets a 107-101 lead with just over a minute remaining in the fourth.

Up next

Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Thunder: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.