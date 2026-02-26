Dylan Larkin scores his 2nd goal of game in OT to lift Red Wings past Senators, 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored in his second goal of game at 1:50 of overtime, John Gibson made…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored in his second goal of game at 1:50 of overtime, John Gibson made 26 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Thursday night.

Larkin beat Linus Ullmark with a backhander in the tiebreaker.

Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring in the first period. Ullmark stopped 18 shots.

Detroit tied it at 1 on a power play early in the second when Lucas Raymond fed Larkin at the side of the net for a one-timer past Ullmark.

Just over two minutes later, Simon Edvinsson stepped into Tkachuk, with the Senators forward’s stick bouncing up and hitting him in the face. Tkachuk dropped to the ice, and Dylan Cozens jumped to his captain’s defense. Edvinsson and Cozens were both sent to the box.

Tkachuk returned to the ice before play resumed and skated to the penalty box to confront Edvinsson, drawing a 10-minute misconduct. Once in the box, Tkachuk continued to voice his displeasure.

Up next

Red Wings: At Carolina on Saturday night.

Senators: At Toronto on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

