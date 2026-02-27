Draw list for Europa League knockout bracket

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the Europa League knockout bracket: Round of 16 First leg March 12…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the Europa League knockout bracket:

Round of 16

First leg

March 12

Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs. Braga (Portugal)

Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Real Betis (Spain)

Genk (Belgium) vs. Freiburg (Germany)

Celta Vigo (Spain) vs. Lyon (France)

Stuttgart (Germany) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark)

Bologna (Italy) vs. Roma (Italy)

Lille (France) vs. Aston Villa (England)

Second leg

March 18

Braga (Portugal) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary)

March 19

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece)

Freiburg (Germany) vs. Genk (Belgium)

Lyon (France) vs. Celta Vigo (Spain)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Stuttgart (Germany)

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Nottingham Forest (England)

Roma (Italy) vs. Bologna (Italy)

Aston Villa (England) vs. Lille (France)

Quarterfinals

First leg

April 9

Ferencvaros (Hungary) or Braga (Portugal) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece) or Real Betis (Spain)

Genk (Belgium) or Freiburg (Germany) vs. Celta Vigo (Spain) or Lyon (France)

Stuttgart (Germany) or Porto (Portugal) vs. Nottingham Forest (England) or Midtjylland (Denmark)

Bologna (Italy) or Roma (Italy) vs. Lille (France) or Aston Villa (England)

Second leg

April 16

Panathinaikos (Greece) or Real Betis (Spain) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary) or Braga (Portugal)

Celta Vigo (Spain) or Lyon (France) vs. Genk (Belgium) or Freiburg (Germany)

Nottingham Forest (England) or Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Stuttgart (Germany) or Porto (Portugal)

Lille (France) or Aston Villa (England) vs. Bologna (Italy) or Roma (Italy)

