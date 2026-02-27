Draw list for Europa League knockout bracket

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the Europa League knockout bracket:
Round of 16
First leg
March 12
Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs. Braga (Portugal)
Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Real Betis (Spain)
Genk (Belgium) vs. Freiburg (Germany)
Celta Vigo (Spain) vs. Lyon (France)
Stuttgart (Germany) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark)
Bologna (Italy) vs. Roma (Italy)
Lille (France) vs. Aston Villa (England)
Second leg
March 18
Braga (Portugal) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary)
March 19
Real Betis (Spain) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece)
Freiburg (Germany) vs. Genk (Belgium)
Lyon (France) vs. Celta Vigo (Spain)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Stuttgart (Germany)
Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Nottingham Forest (England)
Roma (Italy) vs. Bologna (Italy)
Aston Villa (England) vs. Lille (France)
___
Quarterfinals
First leg
April 9
Ferencvaros (Hungary) or Braga (Portugal) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece) or Real Betis (Spain)
Genk (Belgium) or Freiburg (Germany) vs. Celta Vigo (Spain) or Lyon (France)
Stuttgart (Germany) or Porto (Portugal) vs. Nottingham Forest (England) or Midtjylland (Denmark)
Bologna (Italy) or Roma (Italy) vs. Lille (France) or Aston Villa (England)
Second leg
April 16
Panathinaikos (Greece) or Real Betis (Spain) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary) or Braga (Portugal)
Celta Vigo (Spain) or Lyon (France) vs. Genk (Belgium) or Freiburg (Germany)
Nottingham Forest (England) or Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Stuttgart (Germany) or Porto (Portugal)
Lille (France) or Aston Villa (England) vs. Bologna (Italy) or Roma (Italy)
___
