DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Houston-Iowa State, College Basketball Games

Monday's college hoops slate delivers a pair of headline clashes, and the DraftKings promo code offer gives bettors an easy way to get involved. With Syracuse-Duke and Houston-Iowa State taking center stage, the schedule is stacked with ranked matchups. New users can turn a small $5 wager into as much as $200 in bonus bets while enjoying one of the best midweek lineups of the season.







To initiate the promotion, bettors simply need to place a $5 wager on any eligible market tied to Monday’s action. If the bet cashes, DraftKings issues 12 separate $25 bonus bets, totaling the $200. Those bonus wagers remain valid for seven (7) days, giving players time to roll their winnings into additional college basketball, the NBA or the Winter Olympics this week.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Feb. 16

Monday’s card stands out thanks to two high profile games featuring top tier college basketball programs. With multiple ranked teams in action, the DraftKings promo code offer becomes a prime opportunity to jump into the excitement. From a heated ACC battle to a heavyweight Big 12 clash, a simple $5 winning wager unlocks the bonus and adds extra stakes to an already compelling night of hoops.

Another advantage of the promotion is how quickly the bonus bets arrive. As soon as the qualifying wager settles as a winner, the credits appear in the account. That means an early win on the Syracuse–Duke matchup can be flipped into wagers on Houston–Iowa State later that evening.

For example, a bettor might back Duke to cover at home against Syracuse with a $5 stake. If the Blue Devils handle business, the $200 in bonus bets becomes available right away. Those bonus wagers can then be spread across player props, totals of No. 3 Houston taking on No. 5 Iowa State, in the matchup of the night.

More Bonus Options for Feb. 16

After unlocking the welcome deal, bettors can also take advantage of extra sportsbook promotions such as boosts and daily deals with DraftKings. Fans can log in now to grab a few of these Monday:

Daily Drop : Players can get a brand new bet offer every day with DraftKings

Spoilin’ The Party Parlay : Syracuse +20.5, over 143.5 total (+254)

Road Win, Run It Up Parlay : Houston moneyline, over 134.5 (+284)

How to Claim New DraftKings Promo Code Offer Monday

Signing up for the DraftKings promo code offer takes only a few steps. Users enable location services, complete registration with personal details, and verify their account. This typically requires a full name, date of birth, home address, and active email.

DraftKings also requires a minimum $10 deposit before placing the qualifying wager. Bettors can fund their accounts through multiple methods, including online banking, debit cards, or digital wallets.

Once the $5 bet wins, the $200 in bonus bets is credited instantly, giving users seven (7) days to use them on eligible markets before they expire