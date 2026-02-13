Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia grateful for support after daughter’s death

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia was back with the Los Angeles Dodgers at spring training Friday, less…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia was back with the Los Angeles Dodgers at spring training Friday, less than four months after the death of his infant daughter, Sterling, that caused him to miss last year’s World Series.

Vesia read an emotional statement after the team’s first official workout, thanking his wife Kayla, the Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays and fans for their support during a difficult experience.

“The lessons we’ve learned from this is that life can change in an instant for us,” Vesia said. “Ten minutes is all it took. Sterling’s soul was the most beautiful girl in the world. We got to hold her, change her diaper, read to her and love her. Our time together was far too short.”

He said missing the World Series was difficult but “an easy decision, because my family needed me.” The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays in seven games to win their second straight title.

Vesia also thanked the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, who sent him a jersey with all of the team’s signatures, which he said he’ll have framed in his home. The pitcher said he and his wife started therapy six weeks ago and that “talking to someone has made a difference.”

Vesia encouraged those who were struggling with a difficult situation to talk to somebody.

“Don’t be afraid to speak up,” Vesia said. “Your mental health matters.”

Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular season games and 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances. The team announced on Oct. 23, the day before Game 1 against the Blue Jays, that he was not with the team in Toronto.

Dodgers relievers wore Vesia’s No. 51 on their caps in a tribute to their absent teammate. Blue Jays relievers joined them in the tribute for Game 6.

