Diamondbacks, veteran slugger Carlos Santana agree to $2 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and first baseman Carlos Santana are in agreement on a $2 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday, giving the team a veteran slugger who can help the middle of the order.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical.

Santana, who turns 40 in April, has 335 homers over 16 big league seasons with eight teams, including 11 with Cleveland. He was an All-Star in 2019 and won a Gold Glove in 2024.

The switch-hitter figures to help the D-backs at both first base and designated hitter. He hit .219 with 11 homers and 54 RBIs last season, spending most of the year with the Guardians before a late-season cameo with the Chicago Cubs.

