Zac Gallen will not receive all of his $22.025 million in 1-year deal with Diamondbacks until 2034

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Newly signed right-hander Zac Gallen will not receive his full payment on his new $22.025 million, one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks until 2034, as more than half of the contract is deferred.

According to details of the deal obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday, $14.025 million of Gallen’s contract is deferred and will be paid in three installments of $4.675 million each July 1 from 2032-34.

Gallen turned down a qualifying offer of the same value from the Diamondbacks in November, but that original offer did not include deferred payments.

The Diamondbacks cleared a spot for Gallen on Sunday by placing right-hander Corbin Burnes on the 60-day injured list.

Gallen’s deal to return to Arizona was agreed upon on Friday night, pending a physical, and confirmed by the team on Sunday.

Burnes is recovering from Tommy John surgery and said Tuesday he hopes to return around the All-Star break. He had a 3-2 record with a 2.66 ERA over 11 starts before getting hurt on June 1.

Burnes signed a $210 million, six-year deal with the D-backs before last season.

Gallen is looking to rebound from a subpar 2025 season. He finished with a 13-15 record and a 4.83 ERA. He performed better after the All-Star break, with a 3.97 ERA over his final 13 starts. He had a $13.5 million salary.

AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum contributed to this report.

