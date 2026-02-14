Diamondbacks and Paul Sewald agree on a $1.5M, 1-year deal for righty’s second stint with the team

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and reliever Paul Sewald have agreed to terms on a $1.5 million, one-year deal,…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and reliever Paul Sewald have agreed to terms on a $1.5 million, one-year deal, the team announced Saturday, bringing the right-hander back to the franchise he helped reach the World Series in 2023.

The 35-year-old played for the Guardians and Tigers last season, finishing with a 4.58 ERA over 22 appearances.

Sewald came to the Diamondbacks from the Seattle Mariners in a trade deadline deal in 2023 and helped the D-backs make a surprise run to the Fall Classic before losing to the Texas Rangers in five games.

He was terrific in the postseason through the first three rounds, with six saves over eight scoreless innings, but struggled in the World Series, giving up six runs over two innings.

To make room for Sewald on the roster, the D-backs moved right-hander Justin Martinez (elbow surgery) to the 60-day injured list.

