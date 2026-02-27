Devils take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

New Jersey Devils (28-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (21-28-9, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Saturday,…

New Jersey Devils (28-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (21-28-9, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils, on a five-game losing streak, play the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 14-11-6 record in home games and a 21-28-9 record overall. The Blues have a -50 scoring differential, with 151 total goals scored and 201 given up.

New Jersey has a 15-16-0 record on the road and a 28-29-2 record overall. The Devils have a 14-6-2 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Devils won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 19 goals and 22 assists for the Devils. Cody Glass has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.