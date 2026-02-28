Detroit takes road win streak into matchup with Orlando

Detroit Pistons (44-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Sunday,…

Detroit Pistons (44-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Orlando trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Magic have gone 19-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.4 rebounds. Paolo Banchero leads the Magic with 8.5 boards.

The Pistons are 29-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference giving up only 109.7 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Pistons allow (12.8). The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Magic allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 112-109 on Nov. 29, with Desmond Bane scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Magic. Bane is averaging 24.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Pistons: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.