Detroit plays San Antonio, aims for 6th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (40-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (42-13, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Pistons are 22-6 on their home court. Detroit scores 117.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Spurs are 19-10 on the road. San Antonio is the NBA leader with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 9.3.

The Pistons make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.4%). The Spurs score 9.3 more points per game (118.6) than the Pistons allow (109.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 124.0 points, 48.2 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: None listed.

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Lindy Waters III: out (knee), Mason Plumlee: out (reconditioning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

