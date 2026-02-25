Denis Bouanga agrees to multiyear contract extension with Los Angeles FC after Fluminense interest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — High-scoring forward Denis Bouanga has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Los Angeles FC. The…

The club announced the deal Wednesday with Bouanga, who is now signed as a designated player through 2028 with an option through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer season.

Bouanga has been one of the best players in MLS ever since he arrived from Ligue 1’s St-Étienne in August 2022, and he became LAFC’s top career goal-scorer last season. He has 101 goals and 42 assists in 152 appearances for LAFC.

“I’m grateful to LAFC for the trust they’ve shown in me,” Bouanga said in a statement. “From the beginning, my family and I have felt at home in Los Angeles. It’s an honor to represent this club and our supporters every time I put on the jersey. I believe in what we are building here, and I’m motivated to keep improving, winning more trophies, and helping this club reach even higher.”

The 31-year-old Bouanga was previously signed only through 2027, and he had received significant offseason interest from Brazilian power Fluminense, with multiple media reports suggesting a deal was imminent in recent weeks.

Instead, LAFC has locked down its key counterpart to superstar Son Heung-min, preserving their dynamic scoring duo at the start of a season in which the club expects to contend for titles.

“Denis has delivered at an elite level with historic consistency since the day he arrived, and he has helped us win multiple trophies,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said. “This new contract reflects that. We’re proud of what he’s accomplished here and are motivated to continue building on that success together.”

Bouanga began to score big goals almost immediately after he arrived in 2022, playing a major role in LAFC’s march to a Supporters’ Shield trophy and its only MLS Cup.

The Frenchman who represents Gabon internationally tied LAFC’s franchise record with 38 goals across all competitions in 2023 while earning his first of three straight MLS Best XI selections. Bouanga then finished 2024 as the runner-up for the Golden Boot with 20 goals while earning his second straight MLS All-Star selection.

Bouanga scored a career-high 24 goals in the regular season last year, again finishing second in the Golden Boot race while becoming the first MLS player to get 20 goals in three straight seasons. LAFC became an offensive dynamo after the midseason arrival of Son, with the duo combining for a jaw-dropping 25 goals and eight assists in their brief partnership — including 18 consecutive goals scored by the duo for LAFC over nearly two months of matches.

Bouanga is off to another strong start this season, recording a hat trick in CONCACAF Champions Cup play last week in Honduras before getting another goal and an assist in LAFC’s dominant 3-0 victory over defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami to begin the MLS regular season.

