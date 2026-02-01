Guirassy scores 2 and Dortmund cuts Bayern’s Bundesliga lead to 6 points

BERLIN (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead to six points on Sunday…

BERLIN (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead to six points on Sunday with a 3-2 win over last-place Heidenheim.

Guirassy scored one penalty, followed up with a goal, and then missed another penalty, sending the spot kick well over the bar in the 85th minute to leave a question mark over his penalty-taking abilities.

The Guinea star missed a penalty against Villarreal in the Champions League, and another against St. Pauli in the first Bundesliga game of the season.

Heidenheim missed a host of late chances to equalize and Dortmund held on to capitalize on Bayern Munich’s surprise 2-2 draw at Hamburger SV the day before.

Waldemar Anton broke the deadlock when Heidenheim goalkeeper Diant Ramaj was unable to hold on to a corner under pressure from Guirassy. Anton pounced on the loose ball to fire it in from close range.

Heidenheim players and coach Frank Schmidt were upset, however, as Eren Dinkçi had a similar goal ruled out at the other end after he put Dortmund ’keeper Gregor Kobel under pressure and he dropped the ball. That was ruled a foul.

There was still time before the interval for Julian Niehues to score for Heidenheim after Mathias Honsak surged down the left and Dortmund’s Filippo Mané pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Mané was replaced by Niklas Süle for the second half, but the home fans were stunned when Niehues scored again with a deflected shot after Arijon Ibrahimović ran past four Dortmund defenders to set him up.

Heidenheim had further cause to complain when Niklas Dorsch was penalized for hand ball in the 67th, giving Guirassy the chance to equalize from the spot. It wasn’t certain he’d take it given his previous record, but Nico Schlotterbeck gave him the ball and Guirassy duly scored.

Guirassy then scored again less than a minute later with a low shot inside the right post. They were his seventh and eighth league goals of the season. It should have been more.

Stuttgart eyes Champions League

Ermedin Demirović scored in the last minute for Stuttgart to beat Freiburg 1-0 and move fourth, the last place for Champions League qualification.

Demirović controlled Deniz Undav’s cross from the left and then hit the ball with a brilliant strike under the crossbar near the right post.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel denied Bruno Ogbus a response and the home team held on for the three points, capitalizing on Leipzig’s defeat at home to Mainz the day before.

Stuttgart moved three points ahead of Leipzig with 14 rounds remaining.

