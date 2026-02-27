Dallas plays Memphis, looks to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (21-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-37, 12th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Friday, 8:30…

Memphis Grizzlies (21-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-37, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to break its six-game home slide with a victory over Memphis.

The Mavericks are 3-9 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 4.1.

The Grizzlies are 5-6 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis allows 118.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Mavericks average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (14.3). The Grizzlies average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Mavericks give up.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 102-96 in their last matchup on Nov. 23. Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies with 20 points, and Klay Thompson led the Mavericks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is shooting 48.2% and averaging 20.4 points for the Mavericks. Thompson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 17 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 115.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 119.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: day to day (foot), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle).

Grizzlies: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Cedric Coward: day to day (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

