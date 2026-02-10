D-backs ace Corbin Burnes hoping to return around All-Star break after Tommy John surgery in 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes said he hopes to return to game action around the All-Star…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes said he hopes to return to game action around the All-Star break, which would be a little more than a year following an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

The veteran right-hander spoke to reporters Tuesday before the team’s first spring training workout.

“I think we’re still good for mid-July,” Burnes said. “I’m going to try to make it sooner. Every day I’m in here, I try to make it sooner. I’ve still got some avenues where I think I can cut off some time to get back sooner, but that’s (to be determined).”

Burnes signed a $210 million, six-year deal with the D-backs before last season. He had a 3-2 record with a 2.66 ERA over 11 starts before getting hurt on June 1.

Burnes is one of many D-backs pitchers who will miss at least a chunk of the upcoming season because of injuries. Relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez also are coming back from major elbow surgery while lefty Andrew Saalfrank will miss the season after having shoulder surgery.

“We’re a little bit behind the eight ball and we know that, but it offers a great challenge and a great opportunity for some of the younger players to come on and do their job, be recognized and collect outs in big moments,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Yes, it’s frustrating, but we’ve known about this for a long time.”

Puk told reporters that he hopes to return before the All-Star break after having internal brace surgery. Martinez is aiming for a late August return.

Also Tuesday, the D-backs announced they signed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana to a $2 million, one-year deal after the two sides agreed to terms last week. The 39-year-old was an All-Star in 2019, won a Gold Glove in 2024 and hit .219 with 11 homers and 54 RBIs last season, spending most of the year with the Guardians before a late-season cameo with the Cubs.

D-backs manager Mike Hazen appreciates the power Santana can bring at the plate with his 335 career homers, but it’s his work on the defensive end that made him such an attractive target in free agency.

“We wanted to make sure our defense was where it needed to be and he’s an elite defender at that position,” Hazen said.

To make room for Santana on the roster, the D-backs moved Saalfrank to the 60-day injured list.

