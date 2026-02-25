Cubs lose Tyler Austin for months following procedure on his right knee

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Austin’s return to the major leagues has been put on hold for what Chicago Cubs…

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Austin’s return to the major leagues has been put on hold for what Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell says will be months following a procedure on his right knee.

Counsell said Wednesday that Austin had a patellar tendon debridement procedure on his right knee Tuesday and will need a lengthy recovery period.

Austin, 34, signed a one-year deal with Chicago after spending six seasons with Yokohama in Japan’s Pacific League. He was competing for playing time at designated hitter and also can play first base and the outfield.

Austin was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2010 amateur draft and on Aug. 13, 2016, combined Aaron Judge to become the first teammates to homer in their first major league at-bats in the same game.

Austin also played for Minnesota, Seattle and Milwaukee. and has hit .219 with 33 homers in four seasons in the majors. He was part of the 2021 U.S. Olympic team.

His contract, agreed to on Dec. 18, calls for a $1.2 million salary while in the major leagues and $400,000 while in the minors. Austin could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 for 175 and each additional 25 through 400.

His injury could create an opening for Michael Conforto to earn a bench spot on the team after Conforto agreed to a minor league deal on Monday.

