Crypto.com Promo Code: Claim $50 Sign-Up Bonus for Sports Prediction Markets

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the latest Crypto.com promo code offer to start making trades on the NBA, college basketball and other sports. Buy contracts on teams, players and events after signing up here.









Create an account by follow the Crypto.com promo code links on this page and make a minimum deposit of $50. Make your first trade on the platform and stake tokens to redeem $50 in CRO.

So, what is CRO? This is the native currency on the trading app. It is used to pay transaction fees, earn interest and unlock benefits.

On Tuesday, you can begin by buying contracts for any of the NBA matchups. Find markets for the Thunder vs. Raptors, Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Warriors vs. Pelicans, Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers and Magic vs. Lakers.

Click here to activate the best Crypto.com promo code offer and score a $50 welcome bonus.

Trading NBA Games with This Crypto.com Promo Code Offer

Select an individual NBA game to find chances for each team to get the win. For example, the Knicks have a 40% chance to get the win on the road against the Cavaliers. This means 10 contracts would cost around $4, and a correct result would trigger a $10 payout.

Keep in mind that you’re able to track the action and make trades. Let’s say the Knicks get off to a great start. If their chances go up, you may have the opportunity to sell some of your contracts for a profit.

In addition to games, it’s a great time during the NBA season to make future predictions. Take Shai Gilegous-Alexander to win the MVP, the Thunder to win the NBA Finals, Cooper Flagg to secure the Rookie of the Year or the Pistons to win the Eastern Conference.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Steps to Get $50 Bonus

The prediction markets on Crypto.com are available in 49 states, but sports markets aren’t available in AR, AZ, CT, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NY, and OH. Complete these easy steps to create an account with this welcome offer:

Click here to unlock the current Crypto.com promo code offer. Fill in your email address, date of birth, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Deposit of $50 or more with a debit card, Apple Pay or another payment method. Make a trade of at least $100. Stake CRO tokens to score the bonus.

Your CRO stake will determine the bonus. Get the max $50 bonus by staking 5,000+ CRO.

Predict the NCAAM Basketball Tournament Winner

We are approaching March, meaning the college basketball season is heating up. Use this time to take a team to win the title or reach the Final Four.

Right now, Michigan has the best chance to win the championship at 19%. They are followed by Duke, Arizona, Houston, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, UConn, Purdue and Kansas.

In addition to basketball, you’ll find more prediction markets for soccer, golf, football and hockey. Go to the events tab to find options outside of sports, like the price of silver, oil and gold.

Register through the links above to unlock this Crypto.com promo code offer and redeem a $50 bonus.