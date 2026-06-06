Ferrari team principal Vasseur in medical care and will miss Monaco Grand Prix qualifying

MONACO (AP) — Ferrari says team principal Fred Vasseur is “under observation at a local medical facility” and will not…

MONACO (AP) — Ferrari says team principal Fred Vasseur is “under observation at a local medical facility” and will not be at the track for Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The Italian team did not specify any details of the 58-year-old French racing executive’s condition.

“Fred Vasseur will not be present at the circuit today. Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility,” Ferrari said.

“No further medical information will be provided. We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon.”

Vasseur has led Ferrari’s Formula 1 team since 2023 and was handed a multi-year contract extension last year.

Ferrari is a strong contender for what would be its first win of the year in Monaco after drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton led Friday’s practice sessions.

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