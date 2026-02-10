COLLEGE BASEBALL ’26: LSU going for 3rd title in 4 years

LSU has won two of the last three national championships and has a real shot to become the first Division…

LSU has won two of the last three national championships and has a real shot to become the first Division I baseball program since the dominant Southern California teams of the early 1970s to win three in four years.

Jay Johnson, the first coach to win multiple national titles in his first four years at a school, clearly likes the team he’ll put on the field when the season opens Friday at home against Milwaukee. But he doesn’t want to hear any talk of repeating in February, considering the hard lesson his Tigers learned the year after they won it all in 2023.

“We’ll always appreciate what we did last year, but we have to move on to this year and be all in on right now,” he said. “I think we have set a good blueprint of what it’s going to take to be successful and those things really aren’t that much different. The jungle we play in, which is the best conference in any sport across the country, requires your absolute best.”

LSU, which extended the Southeastern Conference’s stranglehold on the title to six years, enters the season ranked No. 1 in the writers’ and coaches’ polls and by Perfect Game and No. 2 behind UCLA by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America.

Among other top teams are 2025 national runner-up Coastal Carolina, Texas, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Auburn, Louisville and TCU.

LSU lost 11 players to pro baseball from the 53-win team that swept through the College World Series, including the No. 3 overall draft pick in pitcher Kade Anderson. The Tigers bring back seven position players with starting experience at LSU and 10 pitchers who have recorded innings for the Tigers. They signed a top-three high school recruiting class and a group of nine transfers ranked No. 5 by D1Baseball.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this, where we lost so much contribution from a team that reached the pinnacle, and we return so much from the team that reached the pinnacle,” Johnson said. “It’s probably a credit to recruiting and balance. We have not sold out to just portal city. We’ve developed really good high school players here, and I think last year’s freshman class was by far the best group of freshmen we’ve brought in.”

The Tigers could have the best outfield in the country. Leadoff man Derek Curiel led the Tigers with a .345 batting average, 20 doubles and 67 runs and was error-free in 62 games in left field and three in center. The first-team preseason All-American will play mostly center this season, trading places with Chris Stanfield. LSU also brings back right fielder Jake Brown, who batted .320 for the season and a team-best .385 in the CWS. Brown and Stanfield committed just one error apiece last season.

Shortstop Steve Milam is projected to be a late first- or early second-round draft pick in July and anchors an infield that will have three new starters. Cade Arrambide, who backed up Luis Hernandez, takes over behind the plate.

Pitching will continue to be a strength even with the departures of Anderson and third-round draft pick Anthony Eyanson.

Casan Evans, who as a freshman succeeded in high-leverage situations out of the bullpen and got a few spot starts, is in line to be the Tigers’ No. 1 starter. Kansas transfer Cooper Moore has impressed in spring scrimmages and is the projected No. 2. Zac Moore, who started a game in the CWS, is likely the No. 3.

The staff also gets back Gavin Guidry, who suffered a season-ending back injury last February after being one of the top relievers in 2023 and ’24.

The Tigers are determined to avoid the emotional hangover that followed their 2023 championship. The 2024 Tigers lost 12 of their first 15 SEC games and closed 18-6 to make an NCAA regional. Only three players from the ‘23 team and five from the ’24 team are still on the roster.

“The good thing about going through the rough part of 2024 is now we know how to prevent it,” Brown said. “It’s something the players and coaching staff have aligned on.”

Brown said it’s about attitude. He said he and his teammates want to play like champions but with an underdog’s mentality.

“We’re in a fortunate spot to have a target on our back,” he said. “The way we look at it, it’s about turning that target around and attacking everybody else. We call it working like No. 2 and acting like No. 1. The work we put in behind closed doors is something everyone should proud of, but it’s also showing up to an opposing stadium and when we walk through that gate, you know LSU is coming. We’re going to show you why we have a target on our back.”

